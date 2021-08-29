Did my bit for Amritsar, will work harder to make it world-class city: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the entire walled city will be beautified on the pattern of the Heritage Street if the SAD-BSP alliance forms the next government in Punjab, besides announcing a multi-purpose international stadium in the holy city.

He also condemned the brutal lathi charge on peaceful farmers in Haryana. He demanded that cases should be registered against officers who ordered using force against farmers.

Addressing a function organised by newly-inducted leader Anil Joshi here, Sukhbjr said, “It is my life’s mission to make Amritsar an world-class city. We started on this mission during our previous tenure and achieved a lot but the development came to a stop during the Congress rule. We will work harder to make Amritsar a world-class city.”

He promised to provide power @ ₹5 per unit to the industrial sector. “I have already in mind developing a 10,000MW solar plant that will provide power free of cost to the PSPCL. It will leave government with ₹10,000 crore for fulfilment of election promises.” He also announced to bring down property tax and regularising illegal colonies.

Speaking on the occasion, Joshi said the next SAD-led government will take along all sections of society. “We are committed to guaranteeing peace and communal harmony,” he said.

Senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia launched a frontal attack on PCC president Navjot Sidhu. “Sidhu has not done a single thing for the holy city even though he was the local bodies minister for two-and-half years,” he said. He also asked Congress ministers, including Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Charanjit Channi, who had sought Capt Amarinder’s removal as chief minister, to resign from their posts instead of indulging in mere chest beating.