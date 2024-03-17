Did not get formal invite for MC event: Chandigarh mayor Dhalor

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor on Saturday took an exception to not getting a formal invite for a municipal corporation event for inauguration of work to install LED lights along Phirni Road in Burail. MP Kirron Kher, in presence of MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and area councillor Kanwarjeet Singh Rana, inaugurated the project aimed at enhancing safety and visibility in the city. Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor (HT File)

“I was not sent any invitation or formal notice of the event. I received call from some MC officials informally, but I refused to attend. Formal invitation should have been sent,” alleged Dhalor.

Earlier, the mayor had accused Kher of discriminatory behaviour because he belonged to the Dalit community. “I will boycott every event that Kher will attend”, he had said after the MP had allegedly asked for the microphone to be sanitised after the mayor’s speech during an event. Kher had refuted the allegations.

While addressing the gathering, Kher said that the installation of LED lights underscores the commitment to modernise the city’s infrastructure along with prioritising sustainability.