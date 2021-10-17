Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Different speed signages in Chandigarh confuse motorists
chandigarh news

Different speed signages in Chandigarh confuse motorists

Old signages haven’t been taken down yet on some roads in Chandigarh, where the speed limit for light motor vehicles is being depicted both as 50km/h and 60km/h on different boards
As per updated rules, speed limits for light motor vehicles in Chandigarh are 60km/h on roads with dividers and 50km/h on roads without them. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 03:12 AM IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

Ever since uniform speed limits were notified in the city in April, speed signages all over city roads are being updated and new ones are being installed at many places.

However, on some roads, the old signages haven’t been taken down yet. So, much to the surprise of commuters, on some roads, the speed limit for light motor vehicles is both 50km/h and 60km/h.

A check of roads in the city revealed that on many roads both signages are present. These were seen on various intersections along the entire Sukhna Path. There were also two boards put up together on the Sector 7/8 dividing road.

President of the Sector 8 Resident Welfare Association (RWA) RS Gill said, “This is something we have recently noticed near our sector. The authorities must ensure that such speed signs are removed as soon as possible as commuters are being confused.”

Road safety activist Harpreet Singh said, “The confusion will also be among the traffic police who have to implement the speed limit. People following different speed limits can be dangerous.”

However, the traffic police claimed to have put up speeding nakas only on roads where the speed limits have been updated and where the previous signages had been removed.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Traffic, Manisha Choudhary said, “We have been regularly following up this issue with the UT engineering department to complete the work at the earliest. We are also getting our own survey conducted to find out such discrepancies and will inform the department so that these can be rectified.”

The traffic police were informed about two signages with different speed limits put up together on the Sector 36-37 dividing road. However, the older signage stays put.

As per the updated rules, speed limits for light motor vehicles are 60km/h on dual carriageway roads (roads with dividers) and 50km/h for single carriageway roads (roads without dividers). Earlier on some of the dual carriageway roads, the speed limit was 50km/h, which is why the signage is being updated.

