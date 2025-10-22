DIG Bhullar suspended: CM Mann reiterates his govt’s ‘zero-tolerance’ policy towards corruption

In his first comment since the arrest of DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar in a graft case, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said corruption-free governance lay at the core of his government’s ethos, which had been consistently demonstrated through its actions over the past four years.

Mann emphasised that the Punjab government had upheld a strict zero-tolerance approach by sparing no one found guilty of corrupt practices. In line with this policy, the IPS officer, recently arrested by a central agency for corruption, had been suspended, he said in an official statement.

Mann claimed that this action reflected the Punjab government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability and integrity in public service delivery.

He noted that corrupt practices eroded public trust, weakened institutions and hindered national progress, so his government had accorded top priority to eradicating this menace. He reiterated that no officer or politician regardless of their position or influence, will be spared if found involved in this grave crime against society.

Mann said that since assuming office in 2022, his government had launched a sustained crusade against corruption, reaffirming its dedication to clean and transparent governance in Punjab.

DIG Bhullar, along with another person, was arrested on October 16 for demanding ₹8 lakh bribe from a scrap dealer.

During searches at his residence, the CBI had recovered ₹7.50 crore in cash and 2.50 kg gold jewellery. He was sent to judicial custody by a CBI court on October 17.

Reacting to the DIG’s arrest by CBI, governor Gulab Chand Kataria, in an apparent swing at the AAP government’s anti-corruption drive, had said it was “unfortunate” that despite having a significant administrative set-up, the government was unable to detect the corruption.