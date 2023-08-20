DIHAR agro-animal technologies fair kicks off in Ladakh

Lieutenant governor of Ladakh Brig (retd) BD Mishra inaugurated two-day 30th Ladakhi Kisan-Jawan fair at Leh on Saturday.

Lieutenant governor of Ladakh Brig (retd) BD Mishra (PTI file)

The fair being organised by the Defence Institute for High Altitude Research (DIHAR) at a height of 13,500 feet is showcasing agro-animal technologies like vegetables cultivation in extreme winter, fresh vegetable storage, green-house technology, organic farming, super food cultivation, apricot processing, army pack animal double-humped camel, chickens breed and strains, normobaric hatchery, native Ladakhi cattle conservation, non-conventional energy and human shelter technology for soldiers.

“DIHAR is working on agro-animal technologies to meet the fresh food requirement of soldiers deployed in the harsh terrain of Ladakh. This event has high importance as it created interdependence and harmony between the locals and army through scientific endeavors of DIHAR,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col PS Sidhu.

Dr OP Chaurasia, director, DIHAR, briefed the audience about futuristic R&D works and objectives for farmers and soldiers of the region.

DIHAR is known for many success stories in translating sciences into technological interventions and problem solving to the end users and society, a world leader in cold-desert agro-animal research.