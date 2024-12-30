Diljit’s concert: Schools, colleges asked to make parking space

Ahead of the musical concert of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh — Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 — on December 31, the district administration and the police have asked principals and managements of 15 educational institutes to arrange parking facility for vehicles of people coming to enjoy the show. The police and the district administration have arranged parking for vehicles at the multistory parking of the Mini Secretariat, parking lot of the deputy commissioner’s office and Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan. (HT Photo)

A total of 18 parking places have been identified. E-rickshaws have been arranged to take people to the concert in Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Meanwhile, staff and management of a few institution are opposing the development. According to them, they need to depute their own staff to manage parking inside their premises and for the security of the institutes. “It is a commercial show and it is the responsibility of the organisers to make all the arrangements – including the parking,” said authorities of a few institutes who didn’t wish to be named.

Among those who have been asked to arrange parking space are KVM School in Civil Lines, BVM School in Kitchlu Nagar, SCD Government College, Government College for Girls at Bharat Nagar Chowk, Satguru Ram Singh Polytechnic College in Rishi Nagar, Khalsa College for Women in Ghumar Mandi, Khalsa College for Boys in Ghumar Mandi, BVM School in Udham Singh Nagar, Government Senior Secondary School at PAU, DAV Public School in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary And Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Sukhdev Thapar Government School in Kochar Market, Guru Nanak Public School in Sarabha Nagar, Sacred Heart School in Sarabha Nagar and Sacred Heart School near Aggar Nagar.

Apart from it, the police and the district administration have arranged parking for vehicles at the multistory parking of the Mini Secretariat, parking lot of the deputy commissioner’s office and Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan.

Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said heavy footfall of people coming to enjoy the concert has been expected. To maintain the flow of traffic and law and order situation, such arrangements have been made. As educational Institutes are closed due to winter vacations, they are using the parking lots to manage the parking problem.

According to officials, 3,500 cops will be deputed in the city to control the traffic and manage law and order situation during Diljit’s concert.