Dim Diwali for Kurali cracker traders as price hike hits sales

A 10% increase in prices of eco-friendly firecrackers this year, followed by low sales, has proven to be a lacklustre Diwali for shopkeepers in Kurali, known as the firecracker hub of north India.

Kurali cracker traders also attributed low footfall to havoc caused by monsoon in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. (HT Photo)

Wholesalers in Kurali serve as suppliers of firecrackers to Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, as well as various regions of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

While the market generates an annual business of around ₹8 crore annually, traders say, this time around there has been a 30% drop in sales.

Eco-friendly green firecrackers do not have chemicals that are harmful to environment. These release water vapour or air as dust suppressant. Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation has approved these based on factors such as causing less pollution, noise, etc.

Also, green crackers do not have aluminium, barium, potassium nitrate or carbon, whereas, traditional crackers have hazardous barium nitrate, causing heavy smoke. Besides, green crackers emit 100-110 decibels of sound against 160 decibels by traditional crackers, which is 30% lower.

Mahesh Bathla, president of the Kurali Firecracker Dealers Association, explained that owing to the Supreme Court’s guidelines on green crackers, certain chemicals that contribute to air and sound pollution were not used. However, the use of barium alternatives had resulted in a 10% increase in prices this season, affecting sales, said Bathla.

Bathla also attributed the lower demand due to the havoc caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, leading to a major drop in customer footfall.

Harish Rana, chairman of the Kurali Market Committee, added that every year, shopkeepers dealing in firecrackers looked forward to handsome business in Diwali season. But this year, the market lacked buzz amid low footfall and higher prices, further translating into losses.

Sky shots most sought-after

Manoj Kumar Sharma, who owns Shri Shyam Fireworks in Kurali, mentioned that a new Japanese sky shot with 288 shots in a single firework was quite popular among shoppers. Moreover, the peacock fountain firework from Mercury and Sunshine Company also sold exceptionally well.

Varinder Vicky, the proprietor of Shivroop Fireworks, said a drone firecracker and a five-in-one sparkler called “Barbie” was also in demand, especially among children.

