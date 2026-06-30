Din in MC House as AAP, Congress call for Chandigarh BJP chief’s resignation

Chaos was witnessed in the House on Monday as councillors of the opposition demanded resignation of Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra for his alleged remarks on Punjabis which recently triggered a row in political circles not only in the city but also across Punjab. Councillors of both Congress and AAP came to the well of the House, holding placards and demanding resignation of the UT BJP chief.

Congress supporters protesting outside the municipal corporation office in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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Mayor Saurabh Joshi said that since Malhotra was not a member of the House, nothing should be said against him. However, the uproar went on till 1 pm. Meanwhile, nominated councillor Anil Masih joined the commotion and criticised the Congress for imposing the Emergency (five decades ago), demanding an apology from them on behalf of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The moment Masih started speaking, opposition councillors trolled him for the vote bungling fiasco in 2024 when Masih was allegedly caught on camera invalidating eight votes during the election for the post of mayor. Congress councillors Gurpreet Gabi and Prem Lata even made a placard mentioning “8 votes” to mock Masih.

Joshi intervened, stating, “He has already faced the wrath of the Supreme Court. Please do not indulge in such acts.” It was well after 1 pm that the proceedings of the House finally began with the agendas getting discussed.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP councillor seeks Malhotra’s resignation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP councillor seeks Malhotra’s resignation {{/usCountry}}

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Mayor Saurabh Joshi asked BJP councillor Kuljit Sandhu, who was in Australia, to join the proceedings through a video call when the protest against their party chief was on. Sandhu gave a statement against his own party chief, and said he should resign as BJP chief and elections for his post should be held .

Sandhu’s participation in the House and his statement sparked heated debate within the BJP. At this time, the mayor chose to remain silent.

Congress protests outside House

The Chandigarh Pradesh Congress organised a protest outside the office of the Municipal Corporation while demanding the provision of 20,000 litres of free water per month for every household. “They should fulfill their poll promise,” the protesters said.

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HS Lucky, president of the party’s Chandigarh unit, said the delay in implementing the proposal, already passed by the House, is anti-people and reflects the failure of both the BJP and the AAP. Lucky said that providing 20,000 litres of free water is not a favour but the rightful entitlement.