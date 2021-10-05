Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dinkar Gupta removed as Punjab Police chief
chandigarh news

Dinkar Gupta removed as Punjab Police chief

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta had decided to go on a month’s leave after Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the chief minister. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab government on Monday removed 1987-batch IPS officer Dinkar Gupta as the state police chief and posted him as chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporation (PPHC).

Gupta had decided to go on a month’s leave after Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the chief minister and the state government gave the charge to 1988-batch officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

The government order regarding the transfer of Gupta also states that Sahota will continue to hold the charge of Punjab DGP till the appointment of a regular DGP for which the government has already sent a panel of 10 officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The UPSC will revert by picking three officers for the top police post keeping in mind their service record and other aspects as per the norms laid down by the Supreme Court and the state will have to pick one for the top job.

The state government also transferred 1987-batch IPS officer MK Tiwari as managing director, Punjab Police Housing Corporation.

