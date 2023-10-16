Dip in mercury after snow, rain in Kashmir, apple harvest delayed

Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the plains brought the temperature in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday a western disturbance hit the region. Fresh snowfall on Monday at Pir ki Gali on Mughal Road, which connects Shopian district in South Kashmir with Rajouri-Poonch in the Jammu region. (HT Photo)

A meteorological department official said: “The weather will continue to be wet and cloudy with chances of snowfall in the mountains and moderate rain in the plains till Tuesday morning.”

Put off crop harvest, says advisory

The official said that the minimum temperatures dipped across Jammu and Kashmir with Srinagar recording a low of 8.2°C on Sunday night. Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 2.2°C overnight, while it was 7.6°C in Kupwara.

The weather office advisory said farmers should put off crop harvest till Tuesday. “The precipitation may temporarily disrupt transportation, especially at vulnerable places such as Zoji La, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top and Sadnatop,” it said.

Bandipora-Gurez stretch, Mughal Road closed

There was fresh snowfall at Pir ki Gali on Mughal Road, connecting Shopian district in South Kashmir with Rajouri-Poonch in the Jammu region.

Gurez Valley in Bandipora district of North Kashmir received another spell of snowfall. The Bandipora-Gurez road was closed for movement. Drass in Ladakh received the season’s first snowfall.

Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded 17mm of rainfall in the morning.

A hailstorm on Sunday evening damaged to the crops and fruit trees in Kulgam and Shopian districts. Residents said heavy rain and hailstorm caused the maximum damage to the apple fruit that was ready for harvest.

