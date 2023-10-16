News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Storm brings down mercury in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali

Storm brings down mercury in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 16, 2023 11:56 AM IST

The meteorological department said due to the strong western disturbance, wind speed had gone up to 50kmph in the tricity, including Panchkula and Mohali; weather to improve from Tuesday

The tricity of Chandigarh and its surrounding towns of Panchkula and Mohali woke up to a cloudy autumn morning that was followed by high-velocity wind accompanied by rain that brought down the temperature.

Commuters on their way to work in Chandigarh were forced to switch on headlights of their vehicles after dark clouds followed by a storm and rain lashed the city around 8am on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Commuters on their way to work in Chandigarh were forced to switch on headlights of their vehicles after dark clouds followed by a storm and rain lashed the city around 8am on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Motorists had to switch on headlights of their vehicles as dark clouds reduced visibility for some time in the morning. “Around 8am when I was on my way to drop my children to school, visibility was reduced considerably due to dark clouds. Also, just before the rain, strong winds whipped up dust all around and it was difficult to drive in those conditions,” said Ajay Kumar, a Chandigarh resident.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: Rain likely in Chandigarh on Monday, clear skies by Wednesday: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said due to the strong western disturbance, wind speed had gone up to 50kmph. Due to the cloudy weather, it remained dark in the tricity even after 10am. The weather will improve from Tuesday.

Commuters headed for workplaces and educational institutions in Chandigarh on a rainy Monday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Commuters headed for workplaces and educational institutions in Chandigarh on a rainy Monday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The minimum temperature went down from 19.2°Celsius on Sunday to 18.6°C on Monday. On Saturday, it was 22.6°C at the same time while on Sunday, because of the rain, the temperature was again low at 19.7°C in the morning.

The day temperature is likely to stay below normal on Monday.

Nature’s light and sound show: Lightning and thunder during rain in Ludhiana on Monday morning. (Gurpreet Singh/Ht)
Nature’s light and sound show: Lightning and thunder during rain in Ludhiana on Monday morning. (Gurpreet Singh/Ht)

In Punjab, 15.6mm of rainfall was recorded in Bathinda followed by 14.6mm in Ludhiana and 9.2mm in Faridkot. Gurdaspur was the coldest station with a minimum temperature of 15.5°C.

In Haryana, 10.8mm of rainfall was recorded in Sirsa and 5.7mm in Ambala. Fatehabad was the coldest station in the state with a minimum temperature of 17.4°C.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out