Rain likely in Chandigarh on Monday, clear skies by Wednesday: IMD

After 5.6 mm rain was recorded in Chandigarh on Sunday, more rain is likely on Monday as per the India meteorological department (IMD). Chances of rain can also continue on Tuesday while clear skies are likely from Wednesday onwards. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Speaking about this, IMD officials said that a western disturbance is active in the region which has led to the rain. “While western disturbances before winters aren’t so strong, this system is a bit stronger than usual. While light rain was there on Sunday, more rain is likely on Monday,” he said.

The western disturbance is likely to affect the hilly reaches of Himachal Pradesh the most and Chandigarh being on the foothills of the Himalayas is also likely to get moderate rain because of this.

The IMD has also issued a yellow warning for thunder and lightning in the region for Monday. There is no warning from Tuesday onwards and with clear skies, the temperature is likely to rise by 1-2 degrees.

Because of the windy weather even during the day, the maximum temperature went down from 33.4°C on Saturday to 32.2°C on Sunday, still 0.5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature went down slightly from 19.4°C on Saturday to 19.2°C on Sunday, 1.3 degrees above normal.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 29°C and 32°C while minimum temperature will remain between 19°C and 20°C.

