Diploma courses halted: International students seek Punjab CM’s intervention

Around 200 international students enrolled in diploma courses at various colleges under Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training on Tuesday expressed concern over the board’s decision to put on halt their courses for carrying out eligibility check.

The students on Tuesday addressed the media and appealed to Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann to intervene and resolve the matter.

Talking to the media, the foreign students said they have already started classes in different diploma courses.

“The technical board gave us admission, we have taken several classes and even given internal exams. And now, when its almost time for final exams, such checks are being done. These should have been carried out at the time of admissions and not at the end of the course.”