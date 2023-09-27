Direct flight service from Amritsar to Kullu begins on October 1

Alliance Air will fly direct from Amritsar to Kullu and back thrice a week from October 1. The airlines will connect Shimla and Amritsar directly from November 1, and that too, three times a week.

The flight to and from Kullu will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Alliance Air has begun bookings. The flight will depart from Kullu at 8.25am and reach Amritsar at 9.30am, while the return flight from Amritsar will take off at 10am and arrive in Kullu at 11.05am.

50% of seats on this route will be subsidised. The flight from Kullu to Amritsar will cost ₹2,637 and from Amritsar to Kullu ₹3,284.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said direct connectivity to the airport at Amritsar, a hub connecting domestic and international destinations, would boost tourism in the hill state by facilitating access to Kullu-Manali and Lahaul and Spiti. “The government is committed to enhancing air connectivity and setting up heliports to boost tourism and economic development,” Sukhu said.

Apart from the three airports at Jubbarhatti (Shimla), Bhuntar (Kullu), and Gaggal (Kangra), efforts are on to expand the Kangra airport to enhance the state’s air connectivity. The state has developed heliports in Shimla, Baddi, Rampur, and Kangnidhar (Mandi), with plans for another heliport in Manali.

