Direct Punjab CM to withdraw statement seeking land for Vidhan Sabha: SAD to governor
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday appealed to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to instruct chief minister Bhagwant Mann to withdraw his statement seeking land for the state Vidhan Sabha, saying it amounted to surrendering Punjab’s rights on Chandigarh and also to apprise the Centre that Punjabis will not tolerate giving away even an inch of Chandigarh’s land to Haryana.
In a memorandum submitted to the governor, the SAD delegation led by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Mann had not opposed the erosion of Punjab’s rights on Chandigarh, including the formation of UT cadre in Chandigarh, implementation of a central pay scale for employees, erosion of Punjabi language status, and the removal of Punjab’s representative from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) that controls the flow of river waters.
The delegation asserted that Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab. “This was ratified during the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and later the Rajiv Longowal Agreement, which was passed in both the Houses of Parliament as well as in the Haryana Legislative Assembly, that Chandigarh belongs to Punjab,” reads the memorandum.
He added that accordingly, the governor should apprise the Centre of the circumstances and recommend that Chandigarh be handed over to Punjab as its capital.
The delegation also told the governor that the confusion created by the action of the Punjab government and the Union home minister could “vitiate the atmosphere” in the state.
The delegation included Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema.
The Akali Dal requested that all the decisions taken by the union territory administration from time to time that are against the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, including abrogation of Punjabi language status, abolition of the ratio of 60:40 of Punjab and Haryana officers in the UT, implementation of central pay rates and creation of its own cadre of UT, should be withdrawn.
The delegation told the governor that the CM has taken the “decision under the pressure of Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal as the latter is striving to make an advantage in Haryana in the upcoming assembly elections”.
They also demanded a CBI probe into the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in the light of the Delhi Police’s revelation that the mastermind of the murder Goldy Brar had instructed the shooters that Moose Wala’s security has been withdrawn and acting against him would be easier.
The governor was also conveyed that AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been “unconstitutionally” made the chairman of the state advisory committee. This decision is in violation of the law of the Prevention of Disqualification Act, 1959, under which no MLA or MP can be appointed to any office of profit. The party demanded that the appointment be cancelled immediately.
-
HCS prelim exam on July 24: 1.48 lakh candidates set to appear
About 1.48 lakh candidates will appear for the preliminary exam of Haryana Civil Services and allied services at 524 centres across 10 districts on July 24. The exam will be held in two shifts. The general studies paper will be held from 10 am to 12 noon while the CSAT paper will be from 3 pm to 5 pm. Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal for the free and fair conduct of examination directed the deputy commissioners to appoint flying squad for each location in their district.
-
Sonepat | 3 dead, 7 injured as pick-up van rams into stationary truck
Three persons were killed and seven others injured when a pick-up van rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-44 near Badi toll plaza in Sonepat on Friday. A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the deceased include two men and a woman. 2 of family killed in bike-car collision in Panipat Karnal Two members of a family were killed after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Israna in Panipat.
-
Sangrur MP should apologise for calling Bhagat Singh ‘terrorist’: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday said Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann should tender an unconditional apology for calling legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”. During his interaction with reporters in Karnal on Thursday, Simranjit Singh Mann was asked why he has in the past referred to Bhagat Singh as a “terrorist” when he was a legendary martyr. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also slammed Simranjit Singh Mann.
-
BMC to install five new air quality monitors in city by year end
For the first time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to install and operate five of its own continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in the city by the end of the year, as part of its mandate to increase the number of Air Quality Index monitoring stations under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan. This will take the total number of AQI monitors in Mumbai city and suburbs to 26.
-
Gangster Goldy Brar uploads video, says Moose Wala not a martyr
The key accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, gangster Goldy Brar on Friday uploaded a video on social media platforms claiming that the singer had offered Brar ₹2 crore to settle the animosity between their gang and the singer over the issue of the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. Brar has shot the video in dim light by covering his mouth and head.
