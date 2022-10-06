Disabled man on scooter killed in Chandigarh hit-and-run

An unidentified vehicle claimed the life of a 30-year-old disabled man near Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Sector 12 on Wednesday night.

Police said the victim, Karan Singh, had a leg disability. He lived in Nayagaon and worked for Sindhi Sweets.

He was on his way back home on his scooter on Wednesday night, when an unidentified vehicle hit him. As Karan fell on the road, the vehicle ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the absconding driver. They are scanning CCTV footage to trace the driver.

The deceased is survived by his parents and two younger brothers.