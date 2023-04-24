Bombshell recovered at park in Panchkula’s Budhanpur village

A discarded bombshell was recovered from a park at Budhanpur village in Sector 16, Panchkula, on Sunday morning.

The bombshell was removed by a bomb disposal squad from the army. (Sant Arora/HT)

Police officials at the Sector 14 police station said they received information about the bombshell around 10 am after children playing in the park noticed it.

A police team rushed to the scene and sealed the area. The bombshell was covered with sandbags as per protocol before a bomb disposal team from the army arrived around 1.30 pm.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sumer Partap Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Surender Yadav also reached the scene.

The projectile was removed and the area was reopened while police continued to patrol the area.

A senior police official said as per preliminary investigation, the bombshell appeared to have been discarded by someone at the nearby scrap market.

Further investigation is underway to determine whether the bombshell was live and when it was manufactured.

