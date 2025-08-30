Disposal of error-ridden ‘Mahan Kosh: Punjabi varsity VC, registrar among 4 booked for sacrilege

Patiala police on Friday booked Punjabi University vice-chancellor Dr Jagdeep Singh and other staff members for sacrilege over ‘disrespectful’ disposal of copies of ‘error-ridden’ Mahan Kosh by the varsity. An ‘ardas’ for repentance being performed before taking the copies of Mahan Kosh to Goindwal Sahib for final rites as per Sikh maryada on Friday. (HT)

Others booked under Section 298 (destroying, damaging, or defiling a place of worship or a sacred object) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) are registrar Davinder Singh, dean academics Jaswinder Singh Brar, and head of publication bureau HPS Kalra. The section carries a maximum sentence of two years or fine or both.

The university, meanwhile, has suspended Kalra and Himender Bharti, director, environment, forests and wildlife, with immediate effect for lapses in disposing off Mahan Kosh.

Mahan Kosh, the first Punjabi encyclopaedia, was compiled by renowned scholar Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha in 1917. It was first published in 1927. It has more than 70,000 words sourced from Guru Granth Sahib and Dasam Granth, which lends it a measure of revered status.

A row erupted on Thursday when students discovered that university staff had allegedly dug up a pit to bury ‘error-ridden’ copies of the revered book.

Student union leaders alleged that burying the copies of Mahan Kosh was nothing less than an act of desecration and accused the university officials of not adhering to the Sikh maryada (conduct).

In 2017, the university reprinted Mahan Kosh in Punjabi, Hindi, and English. However, numerous translation and factual errors were flagged by scholars, particularly in the English version, which was published in four volumes.

A committee formed by SGPC later confirmed that the university had not only committed translation errors but also tampered with the original text. The Punjab and Haryana high court banned its sale.

The university had earlier decided to withdraw and destroy the flawed versions; however, students opposed the manner in which the copies were being discarded.

Opposition parties have also slammed the University for committing alleged ‘sacrilege.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief, Sukhbir Badal, said that the procedure adopted by the varsity officials is a violation of maryada and has deeply hurt the sentiments of the community.

“I cannot believe that scholars, from whom it is expected that they would be well aware of the maryada, are involved in this act. Under the pretext of environmental conservation, this sacrilege against the Mahan Kosh is neither justifiable in any way nor forgivable,” Sukhbir said.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, in a post on X, demanded that CM Bhagwant Mann and education minister Harjot Bains take appropriate and befitting action against the erring officers.

Earlier in the day, a delegation led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s executive committee member Surjit Singh Garhi reached the university.

Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib head granthi performed an ardas for repentance before taking the copies of Majan Kosh out from the pits.

The copies were later taken to Goindwal Sahib.

Garhi stated that there is a proper prescribed procedure for disposing of any religious scripture, manuscript, or source book.

“In Sikh tradition, it is ordained that historical scriptures, manuscripts, and books are taken to Sri Goindwal Sahib, where, according to maryada, the final rites are performed. The same should have been done in this case as well,” he said.

Punjabi University VC on Friday evening apologised for the incident and said that the intention was never to hurt anyone’s feelings.

Explaining the decision to bury the copies of Mahan Kosh, Singh said that it was considered the most eco-friendly way to dispose of 15,000 copies by placing them in a pit and pouring fresh water over them, similar to immersion in a river.

“After the protests, I realised my mistake, and that we should have followed the method in accordance with Sikh maryada (conduct). As the head of the University, I sincerely apologise to the entire Sikh community,” he said.

Akal Takht forms probe panel

AMRITSAR: The acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, on Friday, constituted a committee which will probe the incident at Punjabi University and submit a detailed report within a week.

This committee will also review and report on the current arrangements for the preservation of rare literature and scriptures in the Dr Ganda Singh Punjabi Reference Library at the university, as well as the condition of the library building.

The committee includes Surjit Singh Garhi, executive member of SGPC, Paramvir Singh from Punjabi University, Sukhdev Singh, director of the Panth Ratan Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra Institute and assistant secretary of SGPC, Giani Pranam Singh, head granthi of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Pritpal Singh, vice-chancellor of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, Surjit Singh Bhittewad, SGPC member, and Bhagwant Singh Dhangera, general manager of the Golden Temple.

“If the Punjabi University administration truly intended to respectfully handle Sikh literature, it should have coordinated with the SGPC to make proper arrangements,” Giani Gargaj said.