Disproportionate assets case: Mohali court reserves order on Saini’s anticipatory bail plea

Mohali : A local court on Thursday reserved orders for April 25 on the anticipatory bail plea by former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in a disproportionate assets case related to his Sector 20 house in Chandigarh.

During the hearing in the court of additional sessions judge, Mohali, Rajinder Singh Rai, the state said the former DGP was not cooperating in the investigation regarding his house in Sector 20, Chandigarh. Saini is neither giving any documents of the house nor answering questions, the state said, urging the court to cancel the former DGP’s bail application and grant permission to arrest him.

The Supreme Court has already stayed Saini’s arrest till April 26.

The state further said the former DGP was not revealing facts pertaining to the signing of the agreement while purchasing the Sector 20 house, the claim that was countered by the defence.

The defence submitted an affidavit in the court saying it was an agreement of the house. The state, however, demanded more documents.

The case pertains to purchasing of the property (Sector 20 house) using “tainted” money at behest of the former DGP. The case was probed by the state vigilance department after which it filed an application in the court seeking attachment of the property.

The vigilance alleged that the property was obtained with proceeds of crime and tainted money and an application was filed by the investigating officer to get the same attached under the provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944, as per Section 18-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.