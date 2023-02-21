Disproportionate assets: Vigilance grills former LIT chairperson for four hours

Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday questioned former Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairperson Raman Balasubramanium, a close aide of former food and supply minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, in relation to the disproportionate assets inquiry.

He was grilled for over four hours at the vigilance’s city office.

Sharing details, senior superintendent of police (economic offences wing, VB) Suba Singh said the former LIT chairperson was summoned to furnish details of his assets based on the inquiry initiated by the vigilance.

He added that the vigilance had inputs regarding Balasubramanium’s disproportionate assets and properties that are being probed. They have given some proformas to the accused and asked him to fill and submit required details.

Earlier in July last year, vigilance had booked Balasubramanium and five other LIT officials for alleged corruption in allotment of plots in Ludhiana. However, he had later moved the Punjab and Haryana high court and got relief after the counsel for state of Punjab submitted that Balasubramanium will be served a seven-day prior notice under the sections 41-A of CrPC if he is taken into custody.

Balasubramanium said he has already submitted a reply in the high court pertaining to all allegations levelled against him by the vigilance, adding that he is cooperating with the vigilance’s investigation.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu is already lodged in jail in connection with the ₹2,000 crore food grain transportation scam.