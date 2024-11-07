Distribute ration on time or face action: Haryana civil supplies minister to depot holders

Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister, Rajesh Nagar has directed officials to ensure that all depot holders in the state distribute rations as promptly as possible and act against those deliberately delaying distribution of subsidised ration. Depots will be required to remain open for the entire month or until the entire stock of the rations are distributed in their area within the specified time frame. (HT File)

The minister on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials, spanning from the district level to headquarters, of the consumer affairs department and also instructed them to install CCTV cameras at all ration depots. He said any irregularity in the distribution of rations to the underprivileged will not be tolerated.

The minister reviewed all departmental activities during his inaugural meeting and asked officials to ensure that the proper quantity of ration is delivered to the underprivileged through AAY and BPL cards in a timely manner.

He warned officials against protecting errant depot holders, saying that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty upon receiving complaints.

He said the CCTV cameras to be installed at all depots should be monitored at both the district and headquarters levels. This measure is intended to enhance transparency in the operations of depot holders and prevent any manipulation of rations intended for the poor, Nagar said.

He stated that whenever rations arrive at a depot, this information should be communicated to consumers immediately through public announcements, WhatsApp and text messages.

Depots will be required to remain open for the entire month or until the entire stock of the rations are distributed in their area within the specified time frame.

The minister said that only one person per family should hold a ration depot license and that action will be taken against individuals who obtain licenses for multiple depots through collusion.