Demands accepted, farmers call off Ambala mahapanchayat on Sept 5

Hours after the district administration accepted their three pending demands in connection with the “Chandigarh Kooch” that was foiled by the state government on August 22, a mahapanchayat called to press for the demands scheduled for Tuesday has now been cancelled. The farmers mahapanchayat was called to press for the demands scheduled for flood compensation. (HT File)

The decision was taken on Sunday after Ambala City sub divisional magistrate Darshan Kumar and Naraingarh deputy superintendent of police Adarshdeep Singh met the farmers at the New Grain Market in the city, where a protest was underway since they were not allowed to enter Chandigarh last month.

The two officials delivered the message of the administration to the farmers affiliated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh faction, asking them to lift their sit-in and cancel the mahapanchayat.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, deputy commissioner Shaleen said, “After discussions with the state government, the police have been asked to look into the criminal cases registered against the farmers during the protest last month. As far as injured Ravinder Singh is concerned, a file has been sent with the government for a job which has been approved through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. Another file on his past medical expenses, worth ₹7.18 lakh, has also been sent. Singh was discharged, but in future, if any need arises, his treatment will be done through any medical facility in Ambala or Haryana. The demands have been accepted and they have decided to call off the mahapanchayat.”

Tejveer Singh, spokesperson of the faction said, “This is a big win for the farmers’ union that has been struggling to get enough compensation for the damage during the floods. Now, as these demands have been accepted, president Amarjeet Singh has decided to cancel the mahapanchayat.”

Ravinder Singh, a resident of Sarsini village in Mohali, had lost his left leg in the protest, allegedly following a mishap with a tractor on which he was travelling on August 22, when farmers had given a call to march towards Chandigarh but they were stopped by the Ambala police.

He was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Mohali and was operated on.