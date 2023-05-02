Dist logs 16 Covid cases

The district logged 16 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the active caseload to 145. The positivity rate stood at 5.21%. Hospitalisations of Covid patients were confined to five, same as the previous day. Hospitalisations of Covid patients were confined to five, same as the previous day. (HT File Photo)

As per data shared by the office of civil surgeon, a total of 1,14,407 persons have tested Covid positive since the pandemic started and 3,026 persons have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On May 2, as many as 302 samples were sent for testing, including 210 RT-PCR and 97 rapid antigen samples.