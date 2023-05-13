Ludhiana district logs two Covid cases, one death

The district reported a death due to Covid-19 and two positive cases within the last 24 hours.

With another death, the toll this month increased to two on Saturday. The district has reported a total of 3,029 deaths due to the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As the active caseload dropped to 32, the positivity rate stood at 0.32%.

Meanwhile, hospitalisations of Covid-infected patients witnessed no change with one patient in isolation ward of private hospital.

As per data shared by the civil surgeon, a total of 1,14,505 persons have tested Covid positive since the pandemic started in the district.

On Saturday, 624 samples were sent for Covid testing.