Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana district logs two Covid cases, one death

Ludhiana district logs two Covid cases, one death

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 13, 2023 10:11 PM IST

One Covid-19 death and two positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the district's total deaths to 3,029. Active cases dropped to 32 with a positivity rate of 0.32%.

The district reported a death due to Covid-19 and two positive cases within the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, 624 samples were sent for Covid testing. (HT PHOTO)

With another death, the toll this month increased to two on Saturday. The district has reported a total of 3,029 deaths due to the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As the active caseload dropped to 32, the positivity rate stood at 0.32%.

Meanwhile, hospitalisations of Covid-infected patients witnessed no change with one patient in isolation ward of private hospital.

As per data shared by the civil surgeon, a total of 1,14,505 persons have tested Covid positive since the pandemic started in the district.

On Saturday, 624 samples were sent for Covid testing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 death
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP