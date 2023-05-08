Ludhiana Dist logs six Covid cases, 307 samples tested

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 08, 2023 11:51 PM IST

As per data shared by civil surgeon, a total of 1,14,486 persons have tested Covid positive since the pandemic started and 3,027 persons have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district

The district logged six fresh Covid cases on Monday as the active caseload dropped to 78. The positivity rate stood at 1.95%.

Meanwhile, hospitalisations of Covid-infected patients witnessed a marginal hike and went up from six to nine in isolation wards of various hospitals.

On Thursday, as many as 307 samples of were sent for Covid testing.

