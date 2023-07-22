Ludhiana: Vehicle lifter, two scrap dealers held, 5 stolen vehicles seized

The Division number 6 police arrested a vehicle lifter and recovered five stolen vehicles from his possession. A case under section 379 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)

Following the information provided by the accused, the police arrested two scrap dealers for buying stolen vehicles and further selling their parts.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Kumar of Sherpur Khurd, Imran Ali of Makkar Colony and Bhola Kumar of Makkar colony. Imran and Bhola are scrap dealers. The police recovered parts of stolen vehicles from their possession.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO at Division number 6 police station, said that Ravi Kumar of Indira Colony filed a complaint that an unidentified accused had stolen his scooter from the street.

The police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation. Meanwhile, the police found CCTVs in which the accused was captured. The police arrested the accused, Sunny, and recovered five stolen vehicles following information provided by him.

The inspector said that the accused told police that he used to sell the vehicles to the scrap dealers, who used to dismantle them in parts and sell it further.

A case under section 379 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.