Diwali gift: Punjab CM announces 3,100 each for construction workers

Move aimed at mitigating hardship faced by workers due to loss of livelihood during Covid-19 pandemic
The amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,100 each will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of the workers registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. (HT file photo)
The amount of ₹3,100 each will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of the workers registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 04:21 PM IST
By Press Trust of India

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced an interim financial relief of 3,100 each for registered construction workers in the state on Diwali eve.

“The financial grant of 3,100 is a ‘shagun’ for construction workers and their families on the joyous Festival of Lights,” Channi said.

The decision is aimed at mitigating the hardships faced by these workers due to loss of livelihood in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, an official statement said.

The amount will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of the workers registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, it said.

The board has nearly 3.17 lakh registered construction workers across the state, and the disbursement is likely to involve an expenditure of 90- 100 crore, the statement said.

Earlier this year, another instalment of financial relief was given to registered construction workers in Punjab.

Channi also asked all sarpanch and councillors to get construction workers registered so that they could benefit from welfare schemes extended by the board.

The chief minister, who is also the chairman of the board, said his government was committed to helping those sections of society who did not have the means to fend for themselves.

State labour minister Sangat Singh Gilzian said with improvement in the Covid situation, efforts are being made to accelerate the pace of construction activity across the state to ensure the livelihood of these workers.

Wednesday, November 03, 2021
