Doaba becomes Punjab’s Covid hotspot
chandigarh news

Of total 2,417 fresh cases in the state on Thursday, 998 are from the Doaba region; Jalandhar tops the list with 467 cases
By Ravinder Vasudeva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:06 AM IST

With 42% of states Covid infections reported from Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar and Kapurthala, on Thursday, the Doaba region of the state has become the epicentre of Covid-19 infections.

As per the media bulletin released by the state government of total 2,417 fresh cases in the state, 998 are from the Doaba region. Jalandhar topped the list in the Doaba belt with 467 cases, followed by Hoshiarpur 216, SBS Nagar 143 and Kapurthala 101. On Wednesday, Doaba’s contribution to the caseload was 32% with four districts falling in the region witnessing 658 fresh cases out of total 2,039.

Even maximum deaths due to Covid-19 were reported from the Doaba region on Thursday. Of the total 32 deaths in state on Thursday, 53% (17 deaths) were reported from the Doaba region with Hoshiarpur witnessing 8 fatalities, Jalandhar 6, SBS Nagar two and Kapurthala one.

Of the 14,366 active cases in Punjab as on Thursday, 5,499 (nearly 38%) are from the Doaba region. Jalandhar has emerged as the hotspot in second wave of Covid-19 registering 2,162 active cases to date.

Out of total eight districts of Punjab having caseload of more 1,000 active cases, four are from the Doaba region. Patiala 1,519, Ludhiana 1,549, SAS Nagar 1,672 and Amritsar 1,257 are the other four districts with caseload of more than 1,000 active cases.

Punjab’s Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said that Doaba region has given serious concerns for the state health authorities as maximum number of cases are being witnessed from this region. “We are still trying to find out why this region has become the epicentre.”

Meanwhile, the night curfew in the worst-affected districts of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Rupnagar will now be in place from 9pm to 5am, instead of 11pm to 5am.

3 areas declared as micro-containment zones in Patiala city

Patiala: Three areas in Patiala city have been declared as micro-containment zones after 179 positive cases were reported across the district on Thursday. Of total 179 cases, 137 have been reported in Patiala city only.District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said an area of Urban Estate, Ranjit Nagar and Rama Enclave have been designated as micro-containment zones for at least 10 days.

Holla Mohalla: Int’l visitors asked to bring Covid-ve report

Rupnagar: People coming from abroad to attend the ‘Holla Mohalla’ celebrations here will have to furnish a negative Covid-19 test report not older than 72 hours, the district administration said on Thursday. The religious fair will be held from March 24 to 29 at Kiratpur Sahib and Anandpur Sahib. Administration officials said mandatory sampling of all those putting up at hotels in the vicinity would be conducted.

