Doaba belt accounts for 45% of Punjab’s Covid deaths this year

Jalandhar records the maximum 182 deaths among state’s all districts; experts attribute the surge to non-adherence to safety protocols
By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:12 AM IST
A health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Punjab’s Doaba region comprising four districts of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur has emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot amid the second wave of infection as it contributes nearly 45% of the total virus-related deaths in the state this year so far.

The region witnessed as many as 451 fatalities of the state’s toll of 1,041 in the first 11 weeks of 2021. Of these, Jalandhar recorded the maximum 182 deaths, which was also the highest for any Punjab district, followed by Hoshiarpur where 152 people lost their lives to the virus. Kapurthala and SBS Nagar witnessed 35 and 82 deaths.

On Monday, Doaba witnessed 31 of the state’s 58 fatalities, accounting for 53% the total figure. The maximum 10 deaths were reported in Hoshiarpur, followed by 9 each in Jalandhar and SBS Nagar.

During the first coronavirus wave (till December 31, 2020), the situation in Doaba with regards to number of deaths was better as the region had nearly 23% (1,232 of 5,341) of the state’s total deaths.

Hoshiarpur’s tally highest among 4 dists in last week

In the last week, Hoshiarpur recorded the highest number of 47deaths among the four Doaba districts, followed by Jalandhar (46), SBS Nagar (22) and Kapurthala (11). Hoshiarpur’s figure was also the highest for any Punjab district during the same period.

State Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said the reason behind Doaba witnessing the maximum cases non-adherence to safety protocols.

“Also, people report to hospital when their oxygen level gets very low. Nearly 80% of those who lost their lives to Covid-19 came for the test when the oxygen level had touched a low of 60%,” he said.

