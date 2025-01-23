Docs allege misbehaviour by Dallewal; farmers cry negligence

Patiala : Doctors attending to Jagjit Singh Dallewal have accused the veteran fasting farm leader of abusing them. Doctors attending to Jagjit Singh Dallewal have accused the veteran fasting farm leader of abusing them.

In a written complaint to the medical superintendent of the Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on Wednesday, resident doctors alleged that they were being abused by the veteran farm leader and were facing harassment at the hands of protesting farmers. “We will not continue our duties at the Khanauri border,” the letter, which HT has access to, reads.

Dallewal (67), who sat on a fast-unto-death on November 26, agreed on January 18 to take medical aid following the Centre’s invitation for talks on February 14 to discuss farmers’ demands.

Farmer unions refuted doctors’ allegations and charged them with negligence. Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said there was swelling in Dallewal’s hand after an on duty resident doctor delayed in replacing the IV fluid bottle. “It is medical negligence.

Following the incident, Dallewal refused to take medical aid but was later pacified by senior officials.

The medical superintendent and other senior health officials have already apologised and Dallewal has no grudge against the doctors,” said Kohar, adding they had been assured that senior doctors would keep a tab on the fasting leader’s health.