Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Docs allege misbehaviour by Dallewal; farmers cry negligence

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 23, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Doctors attending to Jagjit Singh Dallewal have accused the veteran fasting farm leader of abusing them

Patiala : Doctors attending to Jagjit Singh Dallewal have accused the veteran fasting farm leader of abusing them.

Doctors attending to Jagjit Singh Dallewal have accused the veteran fasting farm leader of abusing them.
Doctors attending to Jagjit Singh Dallewal have accused the veteran fasting farm leader of abusing them.

In a written complaint to the medical superintendent of the Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on Wednesday, resident doctors alleged that they were being abused by the veteran farm leader and were facing harassment at the hands of protesting farmers. “We will not continue our duties at the Khanauri border,” the letter, which HT has access to, reads.

Dallewal (67), who sat on a fast-unto-death on November 26, agreed on January 18 to take medical aid following the Centre’s invitation for talks on February 14 to discuss farmers’ demands.

Farmer unions refuted doctors’ allegations and charged them with negligence. Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said there was swelling in Dallewal’s hand after an on duty resident doctor delayed in replacing the IV fluid bottle. “It is medical negligence.

Following the incident, Dallewal refused to take medical aid but was later pacified by senior officials.

The medical superintendent and other senior health officials have already apologised and Dallewal has no grudge against the doctors,” said Kohar, adding they had been assured that senior doctors would keep a tab on the fasting leader’s health.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On