Friday, Jun 14, 2024
Doctor assaulted at Chandigarh’s Sector-26 club after spat over song request

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 14, 2024 09:30 AM IST

The Mohali-based doctor told police that the Sector-26 club manager and bouncer allegedly assaulted him after he requested the DJ to play a song

A club manager and bouncer allegedly assaulted a Mohali-based doctor on Tuesday night after he requested the DJ to play a song.

Chandigarh Police have booked the club manager and bouncer. (HT File)
Chandigarh Police have booked the club manager and bouncer. (HT File)

The incident occurred around 12.45 am at the Playground Club in Sector 26.

The victim, Aman Chauhan, a resident of Mohali, filed a complaint alleging that bouncer, Dimple, and the club’s manager, Yashhans, along with others, assaulted and threatened him following a verbal spat over the song request. According to Chauhan, the confrontation resulted in injuries.

Police have registered a case against Dimple and Yashhans under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

Doctor assaulted at Chandigarh's Sector-26 club after spat over song request
