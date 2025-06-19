Doctors’ shortage: Punjab govt introduces bond policy for MBBS, BDS students

Patiala: In a move aimed at addressing shortage of doctors in government health institutions, the Punjab government has introduced a new bond policy for students enrolling in MBBS and BDS courses in state-run medical and dental colleges. In a move aimed at addressing shortage of doctors in government health institutions, the Punjab government has introduced a new bond policy for students enrolling in MBBS and BDS courses in state-run medical and dental colleges. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The policy, which will come into effect from the academic session 2025-26, mandates that students either serve in government healthcare facilities for two years after completing their degrees or pay a bond of ₹20 lakh.

The policy also applies to students admitted under the “All-India quota”, but their mandatory service period will be limited to one year.

“A service bond of ₹20,00,000 shall be applicable to students admitted under both state and All India quotas. The duration of the bond is one year for All India Quota students and two years for state quota students. The service period may be extended at the discretion of the government,” according to an order from the Punjab medical education department.

The government has stated that the new policy is designed to encourage MBBS graduates to join government service and help fill vacancies in rural and underserved areas, which are particularly affected by the shortage. Currently, around 1,962 posts of general medical officers (GMO) remain vacant out of 3,847 sanctioned posts.

While the policy targets the issue of doctor shortages, it highlights the broader problem in the state’s medical infrastructure. Punjab has only four government medical colleges, which provide approximately 40% of the MBBS seats, while six private medical colleges account for the remaining 60%.

The state government had previously promised to establish 16 new government medical colleges over the course of its five-year tenure, but no new colleges have been built so far.

Govt defends policy

Health and medical education minister Dr Balbir Singh defended the policy, emphasising the need for more doctors, particularly in rural areas. “Punjab needs doctors, especially in rural regions. We have been advertising for positions, but many MBBS graduates leave the government sector after just a few months. This bond policy will ensure that graduates serve for at least two years. They are studying with taxpayer money and it is their responsibility to contribute to society,” he said.

Medical associations, students oppose move

The policy has faced criticism from medical student associations and doctors’ groups. The Medical Student Association (MSA), Punjab, strongly condemned the bond system, calling it a form of “bonded labour” that would discourage high-ranking students from pursuing MBBS in Punjab’s government colleges.

Dr Mehtab Bal, a member of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) in Patiala, said: “The government has failed to attract MBBS doctors to the public sector. Now, they are punishing deserving students, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds. This feels like an extortion tactic.”

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) also voiced its objections. Dr Nidhi Sharma Ahluwalia, spokesperson of the PCMSA, said: “The MBBS course already has a mandatory one-year internship. Asking students to serve two additional years in government hospitals is unfair. The government should focus on improving recruitment processes and the working environment to address the doctor shortage.”