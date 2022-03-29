Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dog vans, solar panel approved at Chandigarh MC’s finance & contract committee meet
Dog vans, solar panel approved at Chandigarh MC’s finance & contract committee meet

Chandigarh MC’s finance & contract committee meeting, which approved budgets for dog vans, solar panel and other projects, was chaired by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon
Chandigarh MC's finance & contract committee meet approved budgets for dog vans, solar panel and other projects,
Chandigarh MC’s finance & contract committee meet approved budgets for dog vans, solar panel and other projects, (HT File)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Looking to strengthen the animal birth-control programme, the municipal corporation (MC) is set to upgrade machinery and infrastructure in the sterilisation programme.

An agenda item regarding the purchase of two dog vans at a cost of 25 lakh was approved during a meeting of the MC’s finance & contract committee (F&CC) held here on Monday, under the chairmanship of mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon.

The meeting was also attended by the MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and other members of the committee.

Committee members also discussed ways to save electricity charges and asked concerned officers to explore the feasibility of installing solar psnels in all the MC-owned buildings.

The MC’s apex committee also approved the rough cost estimates for the strengthening of the social welfare department system at various locations in Sector 17, Chandigarh at an estimated cost of 19.12 lakh and the work of development of an additional pocket of Leisure valley, behind House No 3464 to 3487, Sector 23, at an estimated cost of 6.82 lakh.

Construction of a toe wall under the existing MS flat railing in parks of Industrial Area Phase-I and replacement of old or broken 6” (160mm) pipeline with 6” (160mm) HDPE pipe in Garden of Annuals Sector 44, at estimated costs of 7.16 lakh and 12.31 lakh were also sanctioned.

The committee gave its nod to the cost estimate for providing electric and steel tubular poles in Sector 24’s green belt and mini rose garden respectively at an estimated cost of 4.74 lakh. Rough cost estimate for providing lighting at various locations at an estimated cost of 14.83 lakh was also approved.

Committee members approved ground rent exemption to Madhya Pradesh Silk Federation at the circus-cum-exhibition ground Sector 17.

They also gave a green signal to a rough cost estimate for providing and laying of 700mm pipe along Sector 39’s forest area and 450mm at Pocket–B, Sector 38 West at 49.35 lakh.

