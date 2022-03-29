Dog vans, solar panel approved at Chandigarh MC’s finance & contract committee meet
Looking to strengthen the animal birth-control programme, the municipal corporation (MC) is set to upgrade machinery and infrastructure in the sterilisation programme.
An agenda item regarding the purchase of two dog vans at a cost of ₹25 lakh was approved during a meeting of the MC’s finance & contract committee (F&CC) held here on Monday, under the chairmanship of mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon.
The meeting was also attended by the MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and other members of the committee.
Committee members also discussed ways to save electricity charges and asked concerned officers to explore the feasibility of installing solar psnels in all the MC-owned buildings.
The MC’s apex committee also approved the rough cost estimates for the strengthening of the social welfare department system at various locations in Sector 17, Chandigarh at an estimated cost of ₹19.12 lakh and the work of development of an additional pocket of Leisure valley, behind House No 3464 to 3487, Sector 23, at an estimated cost of ₹6.82 lakh.
Construction of a toe wall under the existing MS flat railing in parks of Industrial Area Phase-I and replacement of old or broken 6” (160mm) pipeline with 6” (160mm) HDPE pipe in Garden of Annuals Sector 44, at estimated costs of ₹7.16 lakh and ₹12.31 lakh were also sanctioned.
The committee gave its nod to the cost estimate for providing electric and steel tubular poles in Sector 24’s green belt and mini rose garden respectively at an estimated cost of ₹4.74 lakh. Rough cost estimate for providing lighting at various locations at an estimated cost of ₹14.83 lakh was also approved.
Committee members approved ground rent exemption to Madhya Pradesh Silk Federation at the circus-cum-exhibition ground Sector 17.
They also gave a green signal to a rough cost estimate for providing and laying of 700mm pipe along Sector 39’s forest area and 450mm at Pocket–B, Sector 38 West at ₹49.35 lakh.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics