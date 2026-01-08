Dogged by infighting, Punjab Congress plans mega MGNREGA stir to reclaim rural ground

Amid continuing factionalism and intense one-upmanship among the top leadership of the Punjab Congress, the party is attempting to shift the political narrative by rolling out a mass agitation centred on rural employment. The state-wide agitation is part of the Congress’ nationwide movement against the alleged scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). (PTI File Photo)

Seeking to project unity at a time when internal fault lines are becoming increasingly visible, the Congress will launch the “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram” in Punjab from Gurdaspur on Thursday, positioning the campaign as a grassroots counter to both the BJP at the Centre and the AAP government in the state.

AICC general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel will lead the Congress campaign.

The state-wide agitation is part of the Congress’ nationwide movement against the alleged scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and its replacement with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission–Gramin (VB G RAM G).

Party leaders privately acknowledge that the campaign is also aimed at reclaiming political space in rural Punjab while keeping rival factions within the party engaged on a common plank.

Baghel is expected to participate in programmes across the state, a move seen as the high command’s attempt to keep a close watch on the state unit amid simmering leadership ambitions.

“He is set to take feedback from workers on the issue of factionalism and try to redress it,” said a Congress leader.

Baghel had recently said there was no plan to bring any change in leadership, stating, “Both CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and PPCC president Raja Warring are doing a good job.”

Despite his statement, many Congress leaders are vying for top posts in the party organisation and Congress Legislature Party (CLP). Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had even taken out a show of strength recently.

Movement will reach every corner of state: Warring

Announcing the programme here on Tuesday, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the movement will reach every corner of the state, down to the block and village levels.

“This is not just a protest, but a people’s movement to protect the livelihood of crores of rural families,” he said.

Warring said the first phase of the “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram” will begin from Gurdaspur on March 8 and conclude on March 12, covering nine districts — Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Moga and Ferozepur. Additional phases and programmes will be announced subsequently.

Targeting the BJP-led Union government, Warring accused it of undermining a landmark welfare legislation that had strengthened rural employment and provided a safety net to the poor and marginalised over the past two decades. He also took a swipe at the BJP’s outreach campaign in Punjab, which seeks to justify the move by citing poor implementation of MGNREGA.

The PCC chief also criticised the AAP government for what he termed “tokenism”, alleging that its special Vidhan Sabha session on MGNREGA was a mere eyewash, with no serious intent to ensure effective implementation on the ground.