Domestic air travel from Hisar airport by April: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 09, 2024 06:06 AM IST

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of civil aviation department, presided over a joint meeting with officials from civil aviation and Alliance-Air company.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said air services will start from Hisar airport to various important cities in the country by April.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala (File)
In a statement, Dushyant said the air connectivity in the state will operate on the concept of “State VGF (Viable Gap Funding),” ensuring that passengers do not incur extra fares. Initially, air travel will commence with a 70-seater aircraft from Hisar airport to connect routes like Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Kullu. The routes will undergo a review after the first 90 days, and based on passenger demand, flights will be expanded to include destinations such as Lucknow, Varanasi, and Ambala.

