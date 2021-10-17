Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Domestic help nabbed for theft at Chandigarh house
chandigarh news

Domestic help nabbed for theft at Chandigarh house

The accused stole ₹30,000 from the house of his employer’s relative in Sector 7, Chandigarh; he has been working for the businessman for two years
The accused, identified as Deepak Bhandari, has been working at the house of a businessman, Sunil Kumar, in Sector 7, Chandigarh, for the last two years. (HT File/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A domestic help has been arrested for stealing 30,000 from the house of his employer’s relative in Sector 7, Chandigarh.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Bhandari, who has been working at the house of a businessman, Sunil Kumar, in Sector 7 for the last two years.

In his complaint, Kumar said Deepak stole 30,000 from his sister’s house in Sector 7. A case under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

In another incident, Kali Parsad, a resident of Sector 15, alleged that some unidentified people decamped with two mobile phones, and a bag containing clothes and wristwatches, from his house. A case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hilal Rather joins Peoples Conference

PUTA elections:Three file nominations for president’s post

Chandigarh: Snatchers flee with woman’s gold chain, teen’s mobile phones

PU senate elections: Last phase of polling on October 17
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP