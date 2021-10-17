Domestic help nabbed for theft at Chandigarh house

A domestic help has been arrested for stealing ₹30,000 from the house of his employer’s relative in Sector 7, Chandigarh.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Bhandari, who has been working at the house of a businessman, Sunil Kumar, in Sector 7 for the last two years.

In his complaint, Kumar said Deepak stole ₹30,000 from his sister’s house in Sector 7. A case under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

In another incident, Kali Parsad, a resident of Sector 15, alleged that some unidentified people decamped with two mobile phones, and a bag containing clothes and wristwatches, from his house. A case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 11 police station.