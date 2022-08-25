Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Donated organs give new lease of life to 7 at PGIMER

Updated on Aug 25, 2022 12:19 AM IST

A heart was allocated to a matching recipient at a hospital in New Delhi and a liver in Jaipur.
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Organs of two deceased people gave a new lease of life to seven patients and restored the sight of four corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) over the last two days.

Basu, a 15-year-old girl from Ganda Kheri village, Rajpura, was grievously injured in a road accident and had been rushed to PGIMER on August 15. She was declared brain dead on August 21. Also, a 60-year-old man from SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr), also met with a fatal accident and was declared brain dead on August 22.

Families of both the deceased decided to donate the organs when the transplant coordinators raised the matter with them, thereby impacting eleven lives in all, nine in PGIMER, one in Delhi and one in Jaipur.

Basu’s heart was allocated to a matching recipient in Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. Basu’s liver, kidneys and pancreas saved the lives of three recipients in PGIMER and the harvested corneas restored the sight of two patients.

The retrieved kidneys and corneas of the SBS Nagar man were given to matching recipients in PGIMER. The retrieved liver was allocated to a matching recipient admitted in SDM Hospital, Jaipur.

