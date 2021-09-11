Dont’ harbour desire for posts,tickets: Kejriwal to partymen

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked party leaders and volunteers not to harbour any desire for posts and tickets to contest polls and instead prove their worth by working for the society and the country.

During his virtual address at the party’s national council meet, Kejriwal said he did not wish people to recognise AAP as a party like the BJP and the Congress, and asked partymen to give up their aspirations for posts and tickets.

The chief minister said after seeing the way our party is running the government in Delhi, people across the country have started feeling that “the AAP is the only hope”. “If you come to me asking for posts, it means you are not deserving it and you have to demand it. You should work in such a manner that I have to say that you should hold the post,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP is focusing on poll-bound Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat as part of its national expansion plan.

“Anna ji used to say politics is based on only one principle - ‘satta’ through ‘paisa’ and then ‘paisa’ through ‘satta’. AAP is here to change this concept. Our purpose is not to get into power by hook or by crook. We are here for the people of this country and for their trust.” He said when our party was very young, people used to say that it would cease to exist in a couple of years. “When we came into power in Delhi, back then people would say they had one term and their party would finish after that. But now that we have been successfully running a government in Delhi, people look at our work and say that we are the only hope they have left.” AAP was formed with only one purpose - ‘seva, qurbani, balidaan’,” he added.

The AAP’s 10th national council meeting was held online due to the Covid pandemic. “Shahid-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar are two supreme ideals of our party. Each of our volunteer should be ready to make sacrifices like them,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP has refurbished its new national council. “I am delighted that we have successfully on-boarded the AAP’s new national council. I hope and pray that the tenure of this council is extremely fruitful and prosperous,” Kejriwal said. The work done by the AAP government during the pandemic in Delhi is being discussed all over the world, Kejriwal said, adding the party leaders and workers like Delhi MLA Dilip Pandey helped people day and night.

The Delhi chief minister invoked the ‘Gita’, saying everyone in the society looks up to its leader.

“We see what transpires in other parties. Dozens of people fight for one seat, parties breakaway, factions are formed. We don’t want that to happen with our party. If something like that happens, the faith and trust stored in our party will cease to exist forever,” he said.

