Don’t lower your guards, J&K L-G urges Srinagar people

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday urged the people of Srinagar to follow precautions against Covid as 505 of the daily cases in the UT were being contributed by the summer capital.

The L-G cautioned the people saying that if they don’t follow the SOPs, the administration might resort to change the measures which so far had been towards normalisation.

“Of all the new Covid-19 positive cases, half of them are coming from Srinagar district. I would humbly request that we are trying for more and more vaccinations and you please cooperate in this,” Sinha said during a public function in Srinagar.

He said they would have to change the measures if things start looking grim.

“If we don’t follow SOPs then God forbid the same (past) situation might come (at a time) when all the things have become normal and we have to bring the change again,” he added.

He made fervent appeals to people to be cautious. “I request you with folded hands, all of you are educated and bright, please follow SOPs and urge others like your neighbours and relatives to follow SOPs. It is a bigger social service,” he said.

For the past 10 days, the summer capital Srinagar has recorded a minimum of 41 and a maximum of 96 daily cases while the daily cases in the entire J&K in these 10 days ranged between 86 and 173.

Between September 9 and 18, the Union Territory saw 1,463 cases of which 706 reported in Srinagar alone.

Out of 1,479 active cases across J&K, Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 773 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 144 and 135 active cases, respectively till September 18.

Srinagar is the second affected district in terms of fatalities with 838 deaths owing to the Covid. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,143 fatalities.

Earlier this week, Srinagar DC Ajaz Asad had said the district had 88 containment zones.

“Currently, we have 88 containment zones in Srinagar, 22 of which were added in the past one week. Due to special congregations, there has been a spike in the cases from certain areas or pockets of the city,” he had said.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3, 27,773 and the death toll stands at 4,416.