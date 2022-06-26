Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Don’t make Agnipath prestige issue, scrap scheme: Pratibha Singh to Union govt

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Sunday urged the government to not make ‘Agnipath’ a prestige issue and roll back the short-term recruitment scheme, which has sparked nationwide protests
State Congress president Pratibha Singh on Sunday urged the government to not make 'Agnipath' a prestige issue and roll back the short-term recruitment scheme, which has sparked nationwide protests.
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 06:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

State Congress president Pratibha Singh on Sunday urged the government to not make ‘Agnipath’ a prestige issue and roll back the short-term recruitment scheme, which has sparked nationwide protests.

“The scheme – which envisages recruitment of personnel below officer rank in the army, air force, and navy for four years, including six months training – is neither in the interest of the country nor the army,” the Mandi MP said.

“Youngsters aspiring to join the army prepare for the recruitment process for years and spend their own resources on it as well. It takes four to five years to make soldiers combat-ready. Besides, soldiers bank on the job to sustain their families,” she said, adding that the scheme will lower the morale of the youth and the popularity of the armed forces as a career option.

“At a time when we face a threat from our neighbours, we must strengthen the armed forces rather than weakening them, “ said Singh.

