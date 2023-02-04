Doodhpathri: A new winter destination of Kashmir

With an eye on boosting tourism, the J&K government is trying to represent Doodhpathri as second Gulmarg of Kashmir and has begun skiing on the slopes of this meadow located in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

And to promote this destination, a winter festival was organised which drew hundreds of tourists who enjoyed exciting snow sports and cultural activities. During the festival, unique events such as snow kabaddi, rallies of all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles besides ski runs were organised.

The government is planning to bring meadow on the skiing map of the country as an alternative to Gulmarg valley.

“This place has unlimited potential as a round-the-year tourist destination. Today’s event marked the official launch of Doodpathri as the winter destination,” said Budgam deputy commissioner SF Hamid, a young IAS officer, who is working hard to promote the place which people till now recognised just as a summer destination.

“The event also saw the launch of a ski-hiring facility, which will provide tourists with ski equipment at a nominal cost. This will enhance the skiing experience at Doodpathri and make it more attractive for adventure sports,” he added.

Hamid said a unique model is being adopted wherein tourism, employment and infrastructure sectors will be converged for sustainable development of the area.

Director of tourism, Kashmir, Fazul Habib said with the launch of ski shop and the proposed drag lift, a new chapter in the winter tourism in Budgam has begun.

“We have already planned a series of activities to promote this destination this year,” he added.

Around 42km from Srinagar city, this place sits amidst kail and pine forests with snow-clad Pir Panjal mountain range surrounding it and Shaliganga stream gushing along side to add to its serenity.

“Doodhpathri, with its splendid beauty, amuses the nature lovers. This place has the potential to emerge as the Number 1 tourist destination. For the first time, serious efforts are being made to make this place an all-weather destination,” said Shahnawaz Ahmad, a nature lover who is affiliated with the tourism sector.

“The government should try to develop this place more. Once there is a proper infrastructure, more tourists and nature lovers will throng this place,” said Riyaz Khan, who lives close to the meadow.