Doors of mega yoga retreat at Jammu and Kashmir’s Mantalai to be thrown open to public soon

The ultra-modern international yoga centre developed by the government at picturesque Mantalai of Chenani tehsil in Jammu’s Udhampur is all set to be open for public.

The first-of-its-kind facility has come up at Aparna Ashram, which once belonged to controversial godman Dhirendra Brahmachari – the yogic mentor of late prime minister Indira Gandhi.

About 90km from Jammu, the mega yoga retreat is equipped to accommodate at least 150 tourists and learners.

“The government will soon be announcing its inauguration date,” said chief executive officer (CEO) of Patnitop Development Authority Thakur Sher Singh.

“Union minister Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha are personally monitoring the project. Its estimated cost was ₹88.77 crore of which ₹84.46 crore has been spent so far. The work on the project was started by National Projects Construction Corporation Limited in November 2017 which got over within five years. Now, finishing touches are being given to it,” he added.

Ultra-modern facility with allied infra, equipment

Spread across 126 acres amid lush green deodar forests on the banks of Tawi river, the facility boasts of 50 rooms and eco-log huts with solariums integrated into cottage design, eight meditation enclaves in the middle of apple orchards, a helipad, an amphitheatre, sewage and water treatment plants, a tourist facilitation centre, a cafeteria, and battery operated cars.

“It is an ultra-modern yoga centre with allied infrastructure, equipment and counselling rooms,” Sher Singh said, adding that the facility has 19 solar power plants of 100 KW each.

“Since it’s an international yoga centre, its operations are likely to be outsourced to experts,” he said.

Dhirendra Brahmachari’s other properties, including an under-construction hotel, his residence and a zoo, will also be outsourced, he added.

The CEO said that the project will also generate job avenues for locals and boost the socio-economic condition of people in Chenani.

Brahmachari had died in an air crash on June 9, 1994, when his four-seater microlight aircraft Maule M-5 developed a technical snag and burst into flames just before landing at his private aerodrome in Mantalai.

The project was conceived in 2015 by then J&K chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. The land for the project was handed over in November 2017 by the then PDP-BJP government.

