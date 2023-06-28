Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Door-to-door garbage collection: Panchkula MC lists sector-wise supervisors, drivers on website

Door-to-door garbage collection: Panchkula MC lists sector-wise supervisors, drivers on website

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 28, 2023 09:18 AM IST

MC commissioner Sachin Gupta said that if garbage is not picked from their homes, residents can call the supervisor or driver of their area

To streamline door-to-door garbage collection, municipal corporation has uploaded the sector-wise names of supervisors and drivers, along with their mobile numbers on its website.

The move is aimed at ensuring timely collection of garbage from each sector and avoiding any inconvenience to the residents. (HT File)
The move is aimed at ensuring timely collection of garbage from each sector and avoiding any inconvenience to the residents.

The move is aimed at ensuring timely collection of garbage from each sector and avoiding any inconveniences for the residents.

The list also mentions the registration number of vehicle which is allocated for collection of garbage from every sector, along with the stipulated routes of these vehicles.

MC commissioner Sachin Gupta said that the sanitation team is regularly doing door-to-door garbage collection from streets and markets of the city.

He added that if garbage is not picked from their homes, residents can call the supervisor or driver of their area. Urging the residents to contribute in the civic body’s efforts to keep the city clean, the civic body chief said that residents can also get the garbage picked up by lodging a complaint on the corporation’s number, 9696120120.

