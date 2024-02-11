Double barrel rifle, cash stolen from locked house in Ludhiana’s Raikot

A gang of miscreants barged into a locked house belonging to an NRI in Raikot and decamped with a double barrel .12 bore rifle and cash, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred during the intervening night of February 8 and 9. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident occurred during the intervening night of February 8 and 9.

NRI Pardeep Singh is presently settled in the US. The matter came to light after his neighbour went to check the house and found the locks of the doors broken.

The City Raikot police have registered an FIR on the basis of the statement of Pardeep’s neighbour Amandeep Singh alias Bunty.

The complainant added that he used to take care of Pardeep’s house and when he went to check on February 10, he found the locks of the doors broken and the house ransacked.

Amandeep suspected that the burglars had barged in the house from the rooftop and executed the crime.

He said that there were two almirahs in a room and locks of both were found broken. A double barrel rifle of Pardeep Singh and ₹6,000 were stolen.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police reached the spot and initiated investigation. A case under sections 427 and 380 of the IPC against unidentified accused has been filed at City Raikot police station.