Double unveiling: Col Cheema makes case for making old-world courtesy fashionable again

In a world where rudeness is increasingly becoming the social currency, Col DS Cheema (retd), in his book Put Your Best Foot Forward, reacquaints people with the finer graces of life. And his maiden anthology of poems, Mood Metaphors, takes one on a rollercoaster of emotions, flitting from delight to anguish, while offering some priceless pearls of wisdom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former chief of army staff Gen VP Malik, Chandigarh Literary Society chairperson and Haryana additional chief secretary Sumita Misra, Shoolini University (Solan) chancellor PK Khosla, Panjab University former vice-chancellor Prof KN Pathak, and former IAS officer Vivek Atray unveiled both the books at the jam-packed Tagore Theatre mini auditorium on Wednesday evening.

Breathing a new life into the self-help book, The Narrators’ Performing Arts Society adapted Put Your Best Foot Forward on stage.

Actors Varun Khanna, Rajan Bhateja and Lakhwinder Singh presented a riveting act on stage, presenting the duality of human nature and the enduring tug-of-war between the virtues (humility, gratitude, integrity, and empathy) and the vices (ego, greed and pride). The performance was conceptualised and directed by The Narrators’ president Nisha Luthra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prolific soldier-author Col Cheema said, “People, particularly those from the region, hardly say the four powerful words – please, thank you, excuse me and sorry – anymore. India has done exceptionally well in the fields of IT, engineering, management, medicine, but we are lagging behind in soft skills.”

Quoting former US president Theodore Roosevelt to underline the importance of social mindfulness, he said, “To educate a man in mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society.” The words of wisdom, preceding each chapter, furthers the author’s argument.

While praising the art-lit adaptation, Gen Malik called Col Cheema’s book a lot more practical and a must read for the younger generations. “Strength of character is important, especially for those planning to take up leadership roles,” he said, advocating the induction of the book in schools and colleges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The choices we make determine who we are and our journey ahead. Integrity is like a muscle, the more you use it the stronger it becomes,” said Misra.

Col Cheema, who has penned 18 books and 530 articles so far, has no plans of slowing down. His next offering will be his 80 best “rejected articles” and the book will be called The Wastepaper Basket.