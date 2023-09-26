Dowry demand: Man, son shot dead by daughter’s father-in-law in Amritsar

A 45-year-old man and his son were shot dead by his son-in-law’s father allegedly over dowry demand in Tej Nagar locality situated on the Sultanwind road here on Sunday night.

Police have arrested the accused identified as Harjit Singh of the same locality. He is booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at B-Division police station on the complaint of Daljit’s wife Muskan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased have been identified as Daljit Singh and his 18-year-old son Gauravpreet Singh alias Mohit of Tej Nagar.

Police have arrested the accused identified as Harjit Singh of the same locality. He is booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at B-Division police station on the complaint of Daljit’s wife Muskan. Harjit is the father of Daljit’s son-in-law Manjot Singh.

Muskan told police that her daughter Simarpreet Kaur alias Khushi (21) was married to Manjot in February this year.

“My son-in-law didn’t demand any dowry in the marriage, but his father forced us to give him jewellery as dowry. Even after getting the jewellery, Harjit continued to harass my daughter after marriage for more dowry. We had been fulfilling Harjit’s wishes, but he was still not satisfied. He had been threatening my daughter to kill our family members if his wishes were not met,” she said in her complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said on Sunday at around 7:30 pm, Harjit shouted at her family members during their visit to a hotel for dinner.

“Later on, at around 8:30 pm, my family members went to Harjit’s brother Arwinder Singh’s home for a meeting to come to a compromise. In the meantime, Harjit visited there and started shouting that he would teach us a lesson for not meeting his demands. He took out his licensed pistol and started firing. During the firing, my son and my husband were injured. He also fired towards me, but I escaped. After opening fire, the accused left the spot,” she said.

She further said that her husband and son were rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared her husband dead. “My son was referred to another private hospital, but he couldn’t survive,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Abhimanyu Rana said the accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered.