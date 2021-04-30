Dowry harassment: Ludhiana woman sets herself on fire; husband, his mother booked

Police are hunting for an engineer and his mother after his wife set herself on fire due to dowry harassment in Mohalla Begoana, Dehlon, on April 26.

The 32-year-old woman, a BSc nursing graduate, suffered 70% and is fighting for her life at a city hospital, the police said.

In her statement to the Dehlon police, the woman said she got married three months ago, and since then, her husband and mother-in-law had been mentally and physically harassing her to bring more dowry.

Troubled by their behaviour, she set herself on fire on April 26. Hearing her cries, her neighbours rushed her to a hospital, while her husband and his mother fled the spot.

“The woman is critical. Her husband and mother-in-law have been booked under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They will be arrested soon,” said ASI Bikramjit Singh, who is investigating the case.