There should be no politics over terrorism: Ghulam Nabi Azad

DPAP chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said there should be no politics over terrorism and that terror in any part of the world is not in the interest of public. Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad during a programme, in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)

The former J&K chief minister also credited the BJP-led Centre for bringing peace to the region, but said several things like the abrogation of Article 370 and reconstituting Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs should not have been done.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party event in Jammu, Azad said, “Terrorism in any part of the world, including Jammu and Kashmir, is not in the interest of the public. It is the public which suffers huge losses and are forced into poverty and illiteracy. Before terrorism, J&K was a prime destination of tourists from around the globe.”

He said tourism has revived over the past two years as peace is beneficial to everyone.

Azad also reiterated his demand for holding of early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and said an elected government is much better than the Lt Governor administration as members of the legislative assembly in 90 constituencies can help address the problems of the people in a better way.