Chandigarh News / DPS, Khanna celebrates Founder's Day
chandigarh news

DPS, Khanna celebrates Founder’s Day

Gandhi Se Mahatma Tak, a lavish theatre production by students, was the star attraction of the programme, during the Eleventh Seniors’ Founder’s Day at DPS, Khanna
Students of DPS Khanna during Founder’s Day celebrations. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Delhi Public School, Khanna, celebrated Eleventh Seniors’ Founder’s Day with vigour and joy. Various performances like yoga, aerobics, orchestra and bhangra were performed by the students.

Gandhi Se Mahatma Tak, a lavish theatre production, was the star attraction of the programme, lauding the historic role of Mahatma Gandhi in freedom struggle and his faith in truth and non-violence.

Nehru’s ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech on independence day was woven into the narrative digitally. Kanwarpal Kaur and Vikrant Katoch, proud alumni, expressed their sincere gratitude towards the school, which laid a strong foundation for their career. Chairman DS Bains congratulated Ravneet Kaur Dhillon, a Class 12 student, for cracking the prestigious NEET examination without any coaching.

