Dr Avnish Kumar assumes temporary charge as BFUHS vice chancellor

Dr Avnish Kumar, director research & medical education, Punjab on Sunday additionally assumed temporary charge of vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS). Dr Avnish was given an additional charge after the Punjab government accepted the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur as the vice-chancellor of BFUHS. Dr Raj Bahadur, 71, an eminent spine specialist, had resigned, citing humiliation at the hands of Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, who forced him to lie on a dirty mattress during a routine inspection of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

Dr Avnish has been serving as director research & medical education, Punjab for a long time. Earlier to his posting as DRME, he has also been principal as well as head of the department of physiology at government medical college at Patiala.